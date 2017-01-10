Trent Taylor is really good at football!

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/on-the-sidelines/2017/01/10/techs-taylor-finishes-fbs-leader-receiving-yards/96349954/

Louisiana Tech wide receiver Trent Taylor can state his claim as one of the best wide receivers in the country thanks to at least one statistical category.

Tech’s all-time program leader in receptions wrapped up his senior season with the most yards in the FBS this year with 1,803 receiving yards. Taylor’s spot atop the list was cemented Monday night following the conclusion of the 2016 college football season when Clemson beat Alabama for the national championship.

Taylor caught 136 passes for 1,803 yards and 12 touchdowns, all new career highs for the 5-foot-8 slot receiver from Shreveport. Taylor’s teammate, junior Carlos Henderson, was fifth in receiving yards (1,535) and tied for first in touchdowns (19).

NCAA FBS all-time single season receiving leaders