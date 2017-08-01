Trent Taylor shining early in 49ers camp

TMO action shot

-Trent Taylor was the star of Saturday, catching a combined six passes in 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills. It came mostly against second and third-stringers, but production is production. Kyle Shanahan is lining up the 5-foot-8 Taylor both in the slot and a little bit on the outside. For a fifth-round pick just entering the league, Taylor’s a polished route runner and explosive once the football is in his hands. It’s not hard to see why he was Shanahan’s “draft crush” according to John Lynch.

