There would be no upset for Grambling on Sunday afternoon in the Women’s NIT.

Tulane shot 48 percent from the field and cruised to a 66-49 victory over Grambling in the second-round game on Fogelman Arena.

GSU ends the season as regular season SWAC champions and a 19-15 record.

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/college/gsu/2017/03/19/tulane-knocks-grambling-wnit/99396912/