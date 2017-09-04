Tulane to much for GSU

Tulane football jumped out to an early lead and never looked back on its way to a 43-14 season-opening win over Grambling State in front of a crowd of 15,940 Saturday evening at Yulman Stadium.

In his debut at Tulane, junior quarterback Jonathan Banks accounted for four touchdowns, passing for three and rushing for another, to push the Green Wave (1-0) to the early advantage. He was an efficient 10-for-15 passing for 185 yards, and rushed 16 times for 69 yards. Junior wide receiver Terren Encalade scored twice – catching a 30-yard touchdown pass, and rushing 58 yards for another.

