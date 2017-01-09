Ugly weekend on the college basketball front

A 14-point second half lead wouldn’t stick as a three pointer from Giovanni De Nicolao with 20 seconds remaining gave UTSA (7-9, 2-1 C-USA) their first lead in the second half and the victory over Louisiana Tech (10-6, 2-1 C-USA), 69-68, on Saturday night in the Thomas Assembly Center.

Louisiana Tech’s final chance, a baseline floater from Derric Jean would not fall as UTSA completed their come-from-behind victory.

The Bulldogs are now set to hit the road for a two-game conference road swing, first traveling to Charlotte for a 6 p.m. tipoff with the 49ers on Thursday, Jan. 12. That game is set to be televised on ESPN3.

UTSA guard Loryn Goodwin banked home an off-balance, fade-away 15-footer with 1.1 seconds to play lifting the Roadrunners to a 63-61 win over Louisiana Tech Saturday afternoon at the Convocation Center.

Following a game-tying 22-foot three-pointer by Kierra Anthony with 10 seconds to play, Goodwin received the inbound pass in the front court, dribbled off an on-ball screen, and found a way to hit the game-winning shot despite a solid defensive effort on the play from the Lady Techsters.

The ULM men’s basketball team could not overcome a 12-point halftime deficit on Saturday night as they fell to the Ragin Cajuns of Louisiana 69-60 inside the Cajundome.

The Warhawks came out of the second half shooting red hot and hitting six of their first nine shots to open the half to cut the deficit to within two points, however they would get no closer as the Cajuns kept the Warhawks at bay.

The ULM women’s basketball team had a rough first half, but turned things around in the second and closed the scoring gap to as little as eight points before the host Ragin Cajuns were able close things out and hand the Warhawks a 67-57 loss in the Cajun Dome Saturday.

Mississippi State shot 54 percent from the floor and made 11-of-22 three-pointers as the Bulldogs jumped on LSU in the first half and went on to a 95-78 Southeastern Conference victory Saturday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers fell to 9-5 and 1-2 in the league while Mississippi State evened its record at 1-1 and moved to 10-4 overall.

The three-headed monster of Grambling State University Lady Tigers Shakyla Hill , Jazmin Boyd and Monisha Neal aggressive play pushed the Southern University Lady Jaguars to their limit. Unfortunately, Grambling came just shy of besting their in-state rival by dropping the game, 71-68, to Southern.

On the mens side Southern 87 Grambling 79!