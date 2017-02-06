ULM in the ATL tonight

On Saturday night ,ULM allowed a season-high 13 three-point baskets to Georgia Southern in route to a 76-62 loss on Saturday against the host Eagles in Statesboro.

Tonight they stay in the Peach State for a matchup with Georgia State in Atlanta. The matchup with the Panthers will tip at 6:00 p.m. CST and can be seen on ESPN3.

The Warhawks enter the tilt with a 7-16 mark, coming off a 76-62 loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday, while Georgia State is 15-7, coming off a 86-82 win on Saturday over the Ragin Cajuns.

