ULM baseball has a meet and greet friday

Following the team’s practice on Friday, February 10th, the ULM baseball squad will host a meet and greet with fans along the first base side of Warhawk Field. The event is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. and will conclude at 7:30 p.m.

Head Coach Bruce Peddie will give a season preview and introduce the 2017 Team. Season ticket holders will be able to pick up their season tickets and the ULM athletics staff will be on hand to provide information and tours of any remaining season ticket locations.

Coaches and players will be on hand to sign autographs and batting practice for Warhawk fans will take place on the field. Food and drinks (courtesy of ULM athletics) will also be provided for those in attendance.

http://www.ulmwarhawks.com/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=19000&ATCLID=211460700