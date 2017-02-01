ULM class of 2017

ULM Signing Class 2017 (alphabetical)
Bryant Badie – WR – 5-10 – 180 – Houston, Texas (North Shore HS)
Tajhnick Bishop – Cornerback – 6-0 – 175 – Ashdown, Arkansas (Ashdown HS)
Perry Carter – Wide Receiver – 5-10 – 170 – Houston, Texas (St. Pius X HS)
J.J. Dallas – Cornerback – 6-1 – 195 – San Diego, California (Southeastern College/Corpus Christi HS)
Trace Ellison – Offensive Lineman – 6-4 – 295 – Frisco, Texas (Texas Tech/Centennial HS)
C.J. Fletcher – Wide Receiver – 6-1 – 182 – Houston, Texas (Lamar HS)
Derrick Gore – Running Back – 5-11 – 215 – Syracuse, New York (Alabama/Martin HS)
Rashaad Harding – Linebacker – 6-1 – 215 – Lafayette, Louisiana (Carencro HS)
Demonde Harris – Defensive Tackle – 6-2 – 283 – New Orleans, Louisiana (Edna Karr HS)
Austin Hawley – Safety – 6-1 – 210 – Gladewater, Texas (Gladewater HS)
Jakyle Holmes – Athlete – 5-10 – 198 – Hammond, Louisiana (Ponchatoula HS)
Zachari Jackson – Wide Receiver – 6-1 – 190 – Grand Prairie, Texas (Mansfield Lake Ridge HS)
Kendrick Marbles – Cornerback – 5-10 – 165 – Monroe, Louisiana (Neville HS)
Javin Myers – Running Back – 5-10 – 185 – Baton Rouge, Louisiana (Woodlawn HS)
Joquarius Savage – Offensive Linemen – 6-7 – 365 – Monroe, Louisiana (Northeast Mississippi CC/Neville HS)
Hunter Smith – Linebacker – 6-0 – 220 – St. Francisville, Louisiana (West Feliciana HS)
Sloan Spiller – Tight End – 6-2 – 230 – Katy, Texas (Pearl River CC/UTEP/Katy HS)
Corey Straughter – Cornerback – 5-11 – 171 – Monroe, Louisiana (Neville HS)
Tralon Thomas – Linebacker – 6-2 – 218 – Ville Platte, Louisiana (Ville Platte HS)
Dakota Torbert – Offensive Lineman – 6-5 – 310 – St. Rose, Louisiana (Destrehan HS)
Collin Turner – Safety – 5-11 – 190 – Arlington, Texas (Cisco CC/Martin HS)
Traveion Webster – Safety – 6-1 – 205 – Longview, Texas (Longview HS)
Rhoy Williams – Safety – 6-3 – 195 – Vaughan, Mississippi (Copiah-Lincoln CC/Yazoo County HS)
