ULM continues hitting the Neville pipeline

Cornerback Corey Straughter, a three-star prospect per Rivals.com, joined the Sun Belt’s top-ranked recruiting class by committing to the Warhawks on Monday night.

Straughter’s list of offers includes Houston, Memphis, Louisiana Tech, South Alabama and Tulane. Kansas State, Mississippi State and Tennessee also offered Straughter early in the recruiting process.

Straughter is ULM’s third three-star commitment for 2017 alongside cornerback J.J. Dallas (Southwestern Community College) and former high school teammate Jo’Quarius Savage at offensive tackle (Northeast Mississippi Community College).

Savage, Straughter and two-star cornerback Kenderick Marbles also give ULM three Neville Tigers in this year’s class. Quarterback J.T. Jackson, the starter on Neville’s 2014 Class 4A state championship team, transferred to ULM from Southeastern Louisiana in September.

ULM offensive line coach Rob Sale was Straughter’s lead recruiter.

