Host Texas State plated five runs over the opening two innings and the ULM baseball team was unable to complete a comeback attempt and fell 7-4 on Saturday afternoon in the series finale in Sun Belt Conference road action.

ULM now returns home and makes the short trip to Grambling next Tuesday night for a 6:00 p.m. contest before hosting UT-Arlington in Sun Belt Conference action next weekend at Warhawk Field.

http://www.ulmwarhawks.com/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=19000&ATCLID=211561309