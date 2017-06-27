ULM lands Federico

University of Louisiana Monroe President Nick J. Bruno finalized negotiations Monday night with Michael Frederico to become the 12th head baseball coach in the history of the university.

The last nine seasons Federico was at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, where he served as assistant coach, responsible for pitchers and catchers. During those nine seasons Southern Miss won five Conference USA Championships and participated in four NCAA Regional Tournaments.

The 2017 season culminated in a school record of 50 wins. His time at Southern Miss was also highlighted by 21 players being drafted including 14 pitchers. In 2012, Southern Miss was recognized for a recruiting class that ranked third nationally and in 2015 Federico was named Assistant Coach of the Year by Conference USA. In the 2015 season Southern Miss posted a conference low ERA of 3.14 while setting a school record with 10 shutouts.

