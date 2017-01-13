ULM looks to add to Fant Ewing win streak

The ULM men’s basketball team opens its home slate of Sun Belt Conference action on Saturday when the Warhawks welcome in Georgia State to Fant-Ewing Coliseum at 7:00 p.m. The Warhawks enter the tilt with a 6-10 mark, coming off of a close, 69-60 decision last Saturday against the Ragin Cajuns, while Georgia State is 8-7, coming off of a three-point loss on Monday night at home against Troy when they fell 80-77.

Following Saturday’s contest, the Warhawks continue their two-game homestand when they welcome Georgia Southern to Fant-Ewing Coliseum on Monday. Tip of next Monday night’s game will be at 7:00 p.m..