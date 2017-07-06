ULM makes #COACHFED official

ULM introduced Federico as its new baseball coach to a wall-to-wall crowd Thursday morning inside the media room on the sixth floor of the university library.

“I finally got the keys yesterday so I don’t have to jump the fence anymore,” Federico said. “I think coach St. Amant was missing a couple baseballs because we took a few of them so I owe him.

“I’m blessed and honored to be here and leading this program. The one goal I have is to be working every day to get to Omaha. If you can get in an NCAA Regional, you have a chance, and it’s been proven it can happen for the smaller schools like us.”

Federico comes to ULM from Southern Miss, where he was the pitching coach for eight seasons.