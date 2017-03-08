ULM men begin Sun Belt tournament

The ULM men’s basketball team begins its road in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Wednesday when the Warhawks face the No. 5 seed Arkansas State in New Orleans at Lakefront Arena.

Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. and is available to watch on ESPN3

The Warhawks enter the game with an 8-23 mark, coming off of a 70-65 loss to Texas State on Saturday during Senior Day, while the Red Wolves enter 20-11.

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/college/ulm/2017/03/07/ulm-men-face-arkansas-state-sun-belt-tourney/98869660/