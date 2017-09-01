ULM rally falls short

Darrell Henderson rushed for 169 yards and two long touchdowns, and Tony Pollard returned a kickoff 99 yards to lead Memphis to a 37-29 win over Louisiana Monroe in the season opener on Thursday night. The Warhawks also had 5 turnovers in a sloppy night in Memphis.

Warhawks quarterbacks Caleb Evans and Garrett Smith each threw for a late fourth-quarter touchdown but after each one, Memphis recovered the onside kick to run time off the clock and squelch the comeback.

http://www.ulmwarhawks.com/news/2017/9/1/football-ulm-falls-short-in-upset-bid-at-memphis-37-29.aspx

http://www.espn.com/college-football/boxscore?gameId=400941789