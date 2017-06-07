ULM in running for former Jayhawk

ULM continues to battle Little Rock and Western Kentucky for the services of Kansas graduate transfer Dwight Coleby.

Coleby visited ULM on May 31 and was on Little Rock’s campus on Monday. WKU is considered the favorite to land the former Jayhawk and Ole Miss Rebel.

The 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward has one remaining year of eligibility.

A Nassau, Bahamas-native, Coleby is a longtime friend of junior forward Travis Munnings and former player Prince Cooper, now a graduate assistant at ULM.

ULM signed Bahaman Calvin Anderson, a 6-4 wing player, out of Navarro (Texas) Junior College last fall.

If Coleby picks ULM, he would give the Warhawks the kind of athletic big man that is a rarity in the Sun Belt Conference.

Coleby started his career at Ole Miss before transferring to KU after his sophomore season. He spent his transfer year rehabbing from a torn ACL before playing sparingly for the Jayhawks, an Elite Eight team in 2016-17.

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/both-teams-played-hard/2017/06/07/ulm-awaits-kansas-transfers-decision/376956001/