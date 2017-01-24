Home » Sports » ULM still winless in Sun Belt

ULM still winless in Sun Belt

Nijal Pearson scored 18 points, Kavin Gilder-Tilbury had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Texas State beat ULM 63-57 on Monday night.

Sam McDaniel had 14 points and nine rebounds for ULM (6-14, 0-7), while Marcus Washington added 13 and eight. Jordon Harris and Nick Coppola each scored 10 points and combined for eight assists.

The Warhawks have lost seven straight and fell to 1-9 on the road this season.

