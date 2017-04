Host Georgia Southern used a six-run fifth inning on Sunday to win the Sun Belt Conference weekend series as the Eagles handed ULM a 9-0 loss in the finale at Jack Stallings Field at J.I. Clements Stadium.

The victory gives Georgia Southern (17-11, 5-4) a series win over ULM. The Warhawks, meanwhile, fall to 9-20 overall and 4-5 in the Sun Belt Conference.

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/college/ulm/2017/04/02/ulm-drops-series-finale-georgia-southern/99961192/