ULM vs Florida State off for now

Statement from ULM Athletics Director Nick Floyd:

“While there are many consequences as the result of the announced cancellation of Saturday’s football game at Florida State, our primary focus remains on the health and safety of all Florida residents. Many decisions likely will be made over the next couple of weeks after the full impact of Hurricane Irma is evaluated.

“During that period, we will review all options with Florida State and make every effort to reschedule the game. Multiple college football games have been canceled this weekend, and perhaps even more games will be impacted next weekend. If rescheduling the game with FSU isn’t viable, we certainly will explore all other options to schedule a 12th game.

“The residents and first responders of the state remain in our thoughts and prayers as preparation for projected landfall continues. After the storm, the focus will shift to the recovery efforts. This is a fluid situation, and it wouldn’t be responsible to speculate any further.”