ULM welcomes in defending national champs

The ULM baseball team is set for a three-game weekend series at home as the Warhawks welcome the defending national champions and Sun Belt Conference newcomer Coastal Carolina to town. ULM is coming off a pair of midweek losses at Ole Miss, while Coastal Carolina took two of three games at home last weekend.

This weekend’s series will be the first-ever meeting between ULM and Coastal Carolina, who joined the Sun Belt prior to the start of the 2016-2017 academic year.

Previously, ULM baseball has hosted the defending national champions three times in program history – all versus LSU – in the 1997, 2001 and 2010 seasons, and also played at defending national champion LSU during the 1998 season.

The series with Coastal Carolina is slated for a 6:00 p.m. first pitch on Friday night before a 2:00 p.m. start on Saturday afternoon. Sunday’s finale will be a 1:00 p.m. first pitch. ULM then travels to Troy in SBC play next weekend in the final road conference series of the season.

http://www.ulmwarhawks.com/ViewArticle.dbml?SPSID=90641&SPID=10978&DB_LANG=C&ATCLID=211584962&DB_OEM_ID=19000