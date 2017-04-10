ULM wraps up spring ball

The ULM football team completed its 2017 spring practice schedule with the annual Maroon-Gold Spring game inside JPS Field at Malone Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The contest pitted the offense against the defense and allowed fans one final time to see the Warhawks before the fall camp and the 2017 season gets underway.

The game was highlighted by the air attack, led by rising sophomore Caleb Evans’ three touchdowns, including a pair to rising senior Brian Williams. The pair hooked up in the first quarter on a 17-yard touchdown pass and in the fourth quarter the two connected again, this time with a seven yard reception, to lead to the final touchdown of the game. Evans’ other touchdown came on a deep pass to rising junior Marcus Green, who fought off a defender on the way to a 50-yard touchdown.

Williams finished with six catches for 55 yards and two touchdowns, while Green ended the game with two total catches for 72 yards.

http://www.ulmwarhawks.com/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=19000&ATCLID=211553844