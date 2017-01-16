Home » Sports » ULM’s home run ends

ULM’s home run ends

The ULM men’s basketball team battled back to force overtime on Saturday against visiting Georgia State, however an early 6-0 run in overtime by the Panthers turned out to be the difference as the Warhawks fell 73-65. For the Warhawks, it was their first loss inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum since March 30, 2015 when they fell to Loyola-Chicago 65-58.  

Following Saturday’s loss, the Warhawks continue their homestand when they welcome Georgia Southern to Fant-Ewing Coliseum on Monday. Tip of Monday night’s game will be at 7:00 p.m.

