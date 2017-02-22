UNO stuns LSU

Playing in front of the largest crowd at Maestri Field at First NBC Ballpark since the facility was rebuilt in 2014, the University of New Orleans baseball team claimed a marquee victory for its home field on Tuesday night with an 11-8 victory over No. 2 LSU.

Trailing 6-1 midway through the game, the Privateers erupted for six runs in the fifth inning to take the lead against No. 2 LSU (3-1)

With the victory, the Privateers improve to 4-0 for the first time since the 1999 season. The victory over LSU marks the first for UNO under head coach Blake Dean and the programs first since the 2010 campaign. It is the second time in past four years that the Privateers have upset a top-five program, besting then-ranked fourth Louisiana Lafayette 8-7 on the road on April 8, 2014.

