Warhawks add Wichita State transfer

ULM men’s basketball head coach Keith Richard has announced the addition of Daishon Smith to the program, a transfer from Wichita State. Smith will sit out the upcoming 2017-18 season via NCAA transfer rules and will be on the court for the Warhawks in the 2018-19 campaign.

A native of Jacksonville, Florida, Smith played in all 36 games with 12 starts last season at Wichita State, averaging 4.8 points per game for the Shockers with six double-digit scoring games. His season-high came in a 16-point effort against Maryland-Eastern Shore, while he also tallied 13 points in games against Michigan State and Oklahoma. In 2016-17, Smith connected on 41 percent of his shots from the floor and was a 38 percent shooter from three-point range, while he tallied 68 assists last season.

http://www.ulmwarhawks.com/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=19000&ATCLID=211628599