Warhawks get elusive sun belt victory

The ULM Warhawks used a strong second-half performance to defeat the Little Rock Trojans, 68-52, on Monday night at Fant-Ewing Coliseum for the Warhawks’ first Sun Belt Conference win of the season.

ULM came into the game having lost all eight conference games this year.

But after trailing 30-28 at the half, ULM outscored Little Rock 40-22 over the final 20 minutes to take the victory.

