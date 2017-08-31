Warhawks open 2017 season tonight!

ULM travels to the Liberty Bowl to take on the Memphis Tigers

Thursday, Aug. 31 Kickoff 8:15 p.m. CT

Memphis, Tenn

Thursday’s game marks the third meeting between Louisiana Monroe and Memphis, with both previous games played in Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

The all-time series is tied 1-1, with ULM winning the first meeting in 1979, 21-20, and the Tigers posting a shutout in 2000, 28-0

In its 66-year football history, Louisiana Monroe is 28-36-2 (.439) in season openers, including a 3-2 record (.600) in its last five games.

Second-year Louisiana Monroe head coach Matt Viator has compiled a 7-3 record (.700) in 10 seasonopening games.

Viator is 1-0 in season-opening games at ULM, posting a 38-21 win over Southern in his Warhawk debut in 2016.