Tulane swept LSU for the second consecutive season with a 9-6 victory over the Tigers at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.

The Green Wave also defeated LSU 7-6 earlier this season in Baton Rouge.

It’s the first time Tulane has won four consecutive games against LSU since a four-game stretch in 1975-77.

Tulane used five runs in the 7th inning to take control of the game/

http://www.nola.com/lsu/index.ssf/2017/04/tulane_uses_5-run_7th_inning_t.html#incart_river_index