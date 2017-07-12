West Monroe to kickoff Battle on the Border

Booker T. Washington HS Hornets (Tulsa, OK) vs. West Monroe HS Rebels (West Monroe, LA) – 6 p.m.

The BTW Hornets will be making their second straight appearance in the Battle on the Border. BTW has won eight state championships in the school’s storied history. The Hornets were knocked out of the Class 6AII playoffs last season after suffering a heartbreaking 21-20 loss to Bixby, the eventual state runners-up. The West Monroe Rebels returned to the Class 5A State Championship in 2016 before losing to Landry-Walker. West Monroe has captured eight state titles in its storied history, and recently completed construction on beautiful new home side to Don Shows Stadium.

