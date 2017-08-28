West Monroe punished by LHSAA

West Monroe head coach Jerry Arledge has been suspended for four games by the LHSAA for tampering, West Monroe principal Shelby Ainsworth confirmed.
The ruling was given to West Monroe Friday after West Monroe self-reported the violation Thursday. The violation involves cornerback Isaiah George, who played for West Monroe last season before transferring to Bastrop and moving back to West Monroe late this summer. George has been deemed ineligible for this season. The Rebels were also fined $5,000 and placed on administrative probation for one year. West Monroe filed an appeal regarding eligibility alone.
The school is still awaiting an official ruling from the LHSAA about the eligibility of former Wossman defensive lineman Dalvin Hutchinson.
Ainsworth said he has yet to hear back from the LHSAA since the complaint was filed but did confirm there was a concern on the principal’s concurrence form in regards to Hutchinson transferring to West Monroe High School. Wossman alleges the junior defensive tackle’s transfer to West Monroe did not comply with the LHSAA regulations.
http://www.hannapub.com/ouachitacitizen/sports/arledge-suspended-west-monroe-fined/article_a45ad8e8-8ada-11e7-ada7-cf4db0b1c429.html