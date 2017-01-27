What a comeback!

After UAB forward Kara Rawls hit a layup with 6:53 to play in the game giving the Blazers a 58-42 lead, Louisiana Tech head coach Brooke Stoehr called a timeout.

Her message during the timeout? Fight until the buzzer and you still have a chance to win.

Stoehr’s message hit home.

Kierra Anthony hit an off-balance baseline jumper with 5.3 seconds to play capping a furious rally and giving Louisiana Tech a 64-63 win over UAB before 1,526 fans at the Thomas Assembly Center Thursday night.

The win wasn’t in the books though until UAB forward Keona Farmer missed on a 17-footer at the buzzer and Tech completed the sixth largest come-from-behind victory in program history.

“I called the timeout because I was disappointed in our energy,” said Stoehr. “We had about three or four straight possessions where we looked beat. The fight wasn’t there. I told them in the huddle that if they would keep fighting, we still had a chance to win.

“I’m so proud of them. I didn’t think we were very good defensively for most of the night, but we got stops down the stretch late. On the last play, we finally defended it right. We had been so focused on Farmer at the free throw line all night that we kept leaving their shooters open. We finally realized that we needed to defend Childress and force the ball out of her hands. It worked.”

Tech (10-9, 5-3 C-USA) ended the game on a 22-5 run in large part to the play of Anthony, who scored 13 of her 19 points in the final 5 and a half minutes of the game.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/w-baskbl/recaps/012617aaa.html