What the he..?

Visiting McNeese scored multiple runs in each of the first five innings, and scored in seven innings overall, to hand the ULM baseball team a 32-4 defeat in the Warhawks’ 2017 home opener on Tuesday night.

McNeese posted four runs and sent 10 batters the plate in the top of the first inning to set the tone for the remainder of the night as the visitors finished the game with 29 hits.

The Warhawks continue their four-game homestand this weekend when they host Southern Illinois in a weekend series beginning on Friday night at 6:00 p.m., followed by day games on Saturday (2:00 p.m.) and Sunday (1:00 p.m.) afternoon.

http://www.ulmwarhawks.com/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=19000&ATCLID=211494391