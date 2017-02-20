Home » Sports » When will it end?

When will it end?

MEN:

A half-court buzzer beater from Johnathan Stove gave the visiting Ragin’ Cajuns an 85-84 victory over the ULM men’s basketball team on Saturday afternoon inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

Following a pair of ULM missed free throws with 3.8 seconds to go in regulation, Stove dribbled to half-court and buried it to give the visitors the one-point victory.

Women:

The ULM women’s basketball team was locked in a battle throughout the afternoon on Saturday, but ultimately saw the visiting Ragin’ Cajuns close the game on a 14-5 run over the final 5:30 as the Warhawks fell 65-59 inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

