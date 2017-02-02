Why not Grambling?

2017 Commits

Christian Morris

6-6 | 315| Offensive Tackle | University of Mississippi | Memphis, Tenn.

Morris is a 6-6, 315 lbs. FBS transfer from the University of Mississippi. The Memphis, Tenn. native was a 4 star prospect, Army All-American Selections, and was listed as #10 Best Offensive Tackle in the nation when he left Memphis East HS.

2017 Signees

Trevor Fleming

5-10 | 210 | Long Snapper | East Ascension High School | Gonzales, La.

Fleming comes to Grambling as a long snapper and his awards includes All-District and All-Parish in his senior season.

Kenan Fontenot

6-0 | 175 | Defensive Back | Hamilton Christian Academy | Lake Charles, La.

Fontenot is a 6-0, 175 lbs., defensive back from Hamilton Christian Academy in Lake Charles, La. His awards include All-State, All-Southwestern Louisiana, and All-District in his senior year.

Edgard Franklin

6-5 | 300 | Offensive Lineman | Madison Prep HS | Baton Rouge, La.

Franklin is a 6-5, 300 lbs offensive lineman from Madison Prep HS in Baton Rouge, La. His awards include All-District and Red Stick Bowl MVP.

Wesley Green

6-0 | 305 | Defensive Lineman | De Soto HS | De Soto, Texas

Green is a 6-0, 305 lbs defensive lineman from De Soto HS in De Soto, Texas. He was a member of the De Soto HS 2016 football championship team.

Dorrell James

6-3 | 230 | Tight End | Leon HS | Tallahassee, Fla.

James is a 6-3, 230 lbs. tight end from Leon HS in Tallahassee, Fla. His awards include being named to the 1st team All-Big Bend, Big Bend MVP, and was team captain in his senior year.

Cameron Richardson

6-3 | 270 | Defensive Lineman | Tucker HS | Stone Mountain, Ga.

Richardson is a 6-3, 270 lbs. defensive lineman from Tucker HS in Stone Mountain, Ga. His awards include All-County and All-Region in his senior year.

Malik Route

5-7 | 165 | Wide Receiver/Return Specialist | Griffin HS | Griffin, Ga.

Route is a 5-7, 165 lbs. wide receiver and return specialist from Griffin HS in Griffin, Ga. His awards include All-State, All-County, and All-Region in his senior year. During the 2016 season, he led the country in punt return and kickoff return yardage.

Garrett Urban

5-9 | 175 | Kicker/Punter | Fort Bend Travis HS | Richmond, Texas

Urban is a 5-9, 175 lbs. kicker and punter from Fort Bend Travis HS in Richmond, Texas. His awards include 1st Team All-District in his senior year. For the 2016 season, he went 38 of 41 on point after attempts and 10 field goals made with his longest being 41 yards.

Demontrey Jacobs

6-6 | 250 | Defensive Lineman | East Ascension HS | Gonzales, La.

Jacobs is a 6-6, 250 lbs. defensive lineman from East Ascension HS in Gonzales, La. His awards include All-State Honorable Mention in his senior year.

Kevin Victorian

6-3 | 250 | Defensive Lineman | LaGrange HS | Lake Charles, La.

Victorian is a 6-3, 250 lbs. defensive lineman from LaGrange HS in Lake Charles, La. His awards include 1st Team All-State in his senior year.

Devanir Martin

5-10 | 170 | Defensive Back | Dothan HS | Dothan, Ala.

Martin is a 5-10, 170 lbs. defensive back from Dothan HS in Dothan, Ala.

Preston Davis

6-3 | 295 | Offensive Lineman | Neville HS | Monroe, La.

Davis is a 6-3, 295 lbs. offensive lineman from Neville HS in Monroe, La. His awards include 1st Team All-District, 2nd Team All-Parish, and 1st Team All-Big School in his senior year. In addition to being great on the field, he was an honor roll student.

Joseph Garza

6-4 | 295 | Offensive Lineman | Richmond Foster HS | Richmond, Texas

Garza is a 6-4, 295 lbs. offensive lineman from Richmond Foster HS in Richmond, Texas. During his career, he played all three positions up front. In his senior season, he helped the team achieve a 14-1 record and reach the state semi-finals.

Rodney Jackson

6-2 | 290 | Defensive Lineman | East Mississippi Community College | Bastrop, La.

Jackson is a 6-2, 290 lbs. junior transfer from East Mississippi Community College in Scooba, Miss. He is a Bastrop, La. native. In 12 games as a Lion, he recorded 30 tackles and one sack.

Miguel Mendez

5-10 | 150 | Kicker/Punter | Hartnell Community College | Gonzales, Calif.

Mendez is a 5-10, 150 lbs. junior transfer from Hartnell Community College in Salinas, Calif. He is a Gonzales, Calif. native. For the 2016 season, he went 22 of 27 on point after attempts and eight field goals made with his longest being 42 yards.

Kalen Whitlow

6-1 | 190 | Quarterback | Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College | Prattville, Ala.

Whitlow is 6-1, 190 lbs. junior transfer from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston, Miss. He is a Prattville, Ala. native. For the 2016 season, he finished with 72 completions for 733 yards and six touchdowns.

Juac Angoi

6-4 | 315 | Offensive Lineman | Bishop Lynch HS | Dallas, Texas

Angoi is 6-4, 315 lbs. offensive lineman from Bishop Lynch HS in Dallas, Texas. His awards include 1st Team All-District and 1st Team All-State in his senior year.

Lyndon Rash

6-2 | 195 | Wide Receiver | Madison Prep HS | Baton Rouge, La.

Rash is a 6-2, 195 lbs. wide receiver from Madison Prep HS in Baton Rouge, La. His awards include 1st Team All-District, U.S. Army Red Stick MVP, and Max Emfinger MVP in his senior year.

http://www.gsutigers.com/news/2017/2/1/grambling-football-announces-2017-signing-class.aspx