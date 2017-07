New LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade made perhaps his biggest wave on the recruiting trail yet on Friday afternoon.

Scotlandville 5-star point guard Ja’Vonte Smart announced his commitment to the Tigers.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Smart previously announced a top six of LSU, Kentucky, UCLA, Florida State, Oklahoma State and Kansas.

