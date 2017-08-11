WWE comes to Monroe Civic Center

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Championship “The Viper” RANDY ORTON vs WWE Champion JINDER MAHAL with The SINGH BROTHERS
United States Championship Match United States Champion AJ STYLES vs KEVIN OWENS
Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match Tag Team Champions NEW DAY vs THE USOS vs BREEZANGO
SHINSUKE NAKAMURA vs “Mr. Money in the Bank” BARON CORBIN
SAMI ZAYN vs RUSEV
CHARLOTTE FLAIR & BECKY LYNCH vs TAMINA & CARMELLA with JAMES ELLSWORTH
Plus Many More!
$95, $90, $50, $35, $25 & $15 Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com, the box office and by phone at 1-800-745-3000
You can win tickets to the event by texting WWE to the All State Agent Paul Mims textline 1-888-993-7762