The “X-MAN” standing out in cowboys secondary

Posted on by Sean Fox

 

Former LA tech star Xavier Woods is starting to get the Dallas cowboys coaching staffs attention after his performance vs the LA Rams on Saturday night. The sixth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech “was all over the tape” in last Saturday’s preseason game against the L.A. Rams, head coach Jason Garrett said. Woods registered a game-high seven tackles, including three stops on third down to force a Rams punt or field goal attempt.

