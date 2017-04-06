2 bulldog home games to be nationally televised

Conference USA officials announced on Thursday that two of Louisiana Tech’s seven home football games in 2017 will be nationally televised this fall on CBS Sports Network and ESPN networks.

Louisiana Tech will host SEC foe Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Joe Aillet Stadium in a game that will be broadcast live at 6:30 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network.

The Bulldogs’ final regular season matchup of the campaign versus UTSA will also be shown nationally on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU with exact network and kickoff time to be decided 12 days out from the game. The game versus the Roadrunners is set for Saturday, Nov. 25 at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston.

Additional Conference USA football television exposures through other league television partners, as well as select non-conference road games that will air on other conferences television packages will be released as soon as they are finalized.