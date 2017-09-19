Kincade takes state honors

Grambling State University senior quarterback Devante Kincade was selected the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Kincade accounted for 315 total yards of offense in Grambling State’s 36-21 victory over Jackson State on Saturday. He rushed eight times for 60 yards and one touchdown (13-yard TD run). The Dallas, Texas native was 22-of-37 passing for 255 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown pass to Lyndemian Brooks , which gave Grambling State a 29-21 lead with 12:17 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Grambling State (2-1) opens SWAC play on Saturday night in Itta Bena, Miss., against Mississippi Valley State. Kickoff from Rice-Totten Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m.

http://www.gsutigers.com/news/2017/9/18/football-kincade-named-lswa-co-offensive-player-of-the-week.aspx