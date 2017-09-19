Tech players honored by CUSA

After rushing for a career-high 219 yards and a touchdown to lead Southern Miss to a 28-17 road victory at Louisiana-Monroe, Southern Miss senior RB Ito Smith has been named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week.

The Defensive Player of the Week honor went to Louisiana Tech junior DE Jaylon Ferguson, who had six tackles and was in on two sacks in s 23-22 victory at WKU.

Special Teams Player of the Week honors went to LA Tech senior K Jonathan Barnes, who had three field goals, including the game-winner with two seconds remaining. C-USA Football Players of the Week are voted on by a panel of the league’s media.

http://conferenceusa.com/news/2017/9/18/FB_0918170119.aspx