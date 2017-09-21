Former Bulldog signs with Heat

The Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed forward Erik McCree. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

McCree played three seasons at Louisiana Tech appearing in 99 games (98 starts) and averaged 14.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 29.1 minutes while shooting 46.4 percent from the field, 34.8 percent from three-point range and 73.5 percent from the foul line. He became just the sixth player in school history to record at least 1,400 points and 700 rebounds in just three seasons. During his senior season, he led the team in points (585), rebounds (295), field goals made (202), free throws made (127) and minutes (1,047) as he earned All-Conference USA First Team honors.

