Aggies stun LSU in 9th

LSU’s momentum was short lived.

After waking up its offense for 13 hits in a 7-4 victory on Friday night, the No. 8 Tigers mustered only four hits on Saturday and blew a 3-0 lead by giving up four runs in the top of the ninth and lost the game, 4-3, and the series, two games to one, to Texas A&M in front of 8,500 at Alex Box Stadium for their fifth loss in seven games.

The Tigers return to action against Grambling Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT.

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/college/lsu/2017/04/01/still-hot-robertson-hits-2-run-hr-lsu-up-3-0-after-5/99889866/