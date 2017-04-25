Home » Sports » AP to don the black and gold

AP to don the black and gold

Posted on

Adrian Peterson plans to sign with the New Orleans Saints, he told ESPN’s Josina Anderson Tuesday morning.

The deal, while technically covering two years, is a one-year deal plus a one-year option.

Peterson told Anderson that the deal is worth a base total value of $7 million. Here are the terms Peterson says he has agreed to at this point: The 2017 compensation is $3.5 million (all guaranteed at signing), which includes a $1 million guaranteed salary in 2017 and a $2.5 million signing bonus.

The maximum incentives package is $8.25 million and whatever incentives are reached in 2017 get added to the per-game roster bonuses in 2018.

http://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/19237595/adrian-peterson-says-signing-new-orleans-saints

You might also like...

Saints make flurry of roster moves
Best to wear the black and gold
Saints and Steelers clash in the dome
Rankins on pace to play this weekend
San Diego…Drink it in
Sean Payton plans to stay in New Orleans