AP to don the black and gold

Adrian Peterson plans to sign with the New Orleans Saints, he told ESPN’s Josina Anderson Tuesday morning.

The deal, while technically covering two years, is a one-year deal plus a one-year option.

Peterson told Anderson that the deal is worth a base total value of $7 million. Here are the terms Peterson says he has agreed to at this point: The 2017 compensation is $3.5 million (all guaranteed at signing), which includes a $1 million guaranteed salary in 2017 and a $2.5 million signing bonus.

The maximum incentives package is $8.25 million and whatever incentives are reached in 2017 get added to the per-game roster bonuses in 2018.

