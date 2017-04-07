AP to visit Saints

NEW ORLEANS — One of the most successful and controversial running backs in the NFL will apparently meet with the Saints next week.

According to a report from the NFL Network, former Minnesota Vikings star RB Adrian Peterson will meet with Saints officials as a free agent.

Peterson was the NFL’s top running back for several years until 2014 when he was indicted on child injury charges after spanking his son with a switch, causing severe bruising and cuts to the child’s body. Peterson missed all, but one game that season.

Peterson returned to form in 2015, putting up 1,485 rushing yards, but tore his meniscus in 2016’s season opener.

