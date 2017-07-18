Home » Sports » Bulldogs predicted to win CUSA west

Bulldogs predicted to win CUSA west

Posted on by Sean Fox

WKU and Louisiana Tech played a record-breaking Conference USA Championship Game last December and the league’s media are forecasting a rematch, as the Hilltoppers were picked to win their third straight East Division title, while Louisiana Tech was selected to repeat as West Division champions in a preseason vote conducted by a panel of media members that cover C-USA schools.

 EAST DIVISION     
1.  WKU (20)
2.  Middle Tennessee (4)
3.  Old Dominion (3)
4.  Marshall (1)
5.  Florida Atlantic
6.  FIU
7.  Charlotte
 
WEST DIVISION    
1.  Louisiana Tech (20)
2.  UTSA (7)
3.  Southern Miss (1)
4.  North Texas
5.  Rice
6.  UTEP
7.  UAB
 http://conferenceusa.com/news/2017/7/18/FB_0718175229.aspx

 

 

 

