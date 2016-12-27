Bulldogs win instant classic

Jonathan Barnes’ 32-yard field goal as time expired to give Louisiana Tech the storybook ending it deserved and clinched the Bulldogs’ third consecutive bowl championship over No. 25 Navy Friday in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

Tied 45-45 with under four minutes to play, the junior kicker’s game-winning field goal capped off a wild back-and-forth affair between the Bulldogs and Midshipmen that ended up coming down to the final three seconds in the fourth quarter.

With the win, Louisiana Tech recorded its third straight 9-win season to end the 2016 campaign 9-5 overall. Navy fell to 9-5 on the year in the loss.

The two teams combined for nearly 1,000 yards Friday night in Fort Worth with the Bulldogs edging the Midshipmen with 497 yards of total offense.