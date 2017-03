Grambling State will not be bringing back Shawn Walker as the men’s basketball coach for the 2017-18 season.

Walker, who led the team to a 16-17 record last season, was dismissed by the university.

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/college/gsu/2017/03/22/grambling-renew-shawn-walkers-contract/99521590/