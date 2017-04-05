College baseball roundup 4-5-17

It was a shootout at the Love Shack on Tuesday night, as Louisiana Tech broke out the big sticks in a 10-8 win over Stephen F. Austin.

In their final home game, before the Diamond ‘Dogs begin an eight-game road swing which kicks off tomorrow night in Lake Charles against McNeese, Louisiana Tech picked up their 19th win of the season with an offensive showcase.

Three Bulldogs drove in multiple runs, while six registered multiple hits in the victory, led by Dalton Skelton who had a team-high three hits, all which went for extra-bases.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-basebl/recaps/040417aaa.html

Visiting Northwestern State collected 11 hits on Tuesday night as the visiting Demons handed the ULM baseball team an 11-2 loss in the first of the teams’ home-and-home midweek contests. The teams will square off again on Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. in Natchitoches.

http://www.ulmwarhawks.com

The No. 13 LSU baseball team scored 13 runs on 15 hits to roll past Grambling State University, 13-2, Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

With the win, LSU improved to 20-10 on the season while Grambling fell to 9-19.

http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=5200&ATCLID=211546474