College baseball schedule 3-21-17

The ULM Warhawks and Grambling State Tigers come into Tuesday night’s baseball game at Warhawk Field desperate for a victory.

The Warhawks are 5-16 overall and have dropped their last two games. Grambling is 7-13 and lost all three games over the weekend at Dallas Baptist.

The Warhawks and Tigers will play at 6 p.m. in the first meeting between the schools since 2014.

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/college/ulm/2017/03/20/ulm-grambling-meet-looking-wins/99434956/

Louisiana Tech (15-5) looks regroup and move forward as the Diamond ‘Dogs return their focus towards a midweek battle with Stephen F. Austin (8-13) on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. in Nacogdoches, Texas.

The ‘Dogs who started last week with wins over Grambling and nationally-ranked Lafayette, dropped three close games to Southern Miss over the weekend to start Conference USA play.

Stephen F. Austin will enter the game looking to snap a three-game losing streak themselves as the ‘Jacks dropped a three-game set to McNeese State in Southland Conference action over the weekend.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Jaycees Field in Nacogdoches. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN 97.7 FM

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-basebl/spec-rel/032017aab.html