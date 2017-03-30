Dave Nitz returns as Voice of Explorers

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director KTIV

SIOUX CITY (Courtesy S.C. Explorers) –

The Sioux City Explorers announced that veteran play-by-play broadcaster Dave Nitz will return as the ‘Voice of the X’s’ for the 2017 season, which marks the clubs 25th year of baseball in Siouxland, and all 100 Sioux City Explorers games will once again be heard on KSCJ 1360 AM/94.9 FM and via the X’s website (www.xsbaseball.com).

“We are excited to help the Explorers celebrate their 25th anniversary this season and continue to serve as the soundtrack of summer with Dave Nitz on KSCJ,” commented Powell Broadcasting GM Dennis Bullock. “Dave has entertained Siouxland with his classic delivery and unmistakable tone; and we look forward to Dave ushering our listeners and X’s fans through another successful summer.”

This will be the ninth year for Nitz as the “Voice of the Explorers” and his 36th year broadcasting minor league baseball. In his 36 years of minor league baseball broadcasting, Nitz has called games for the Bluefield Orioles (Appalachian League) for three years, Oklahoma City 89ers (AAA-American Association) for three years, Shreveport Captains (AA-Texas League) for 14 years, Baton Rouge Blue Marlins (Independent-All American League) for one year and spent six years with the Shreveport Sports (Independent-Central League & American Association) prior to joining Sioux City in 2009.

Along with minor league baseball, Nitz is in his 42nd year as the radio voice of Louisiana Tech football, basketball, and baseball. Dave has been named the top play-by-play sportscaster in Louisiana two of the last three years and is also in the Louisiana Tech Hall of Fame. Dave is a native of West Virginia and he and his wife of over 50 years make their home in Haughton, Louisiana.

“On behalf of our entire organization, it is an honor to have Dave return for a 9th season as the voice of the X’s as we celebrate 25 seasons in Siouxland,” commented Vice President/General Manager, Shane Tritz on Nitz’s return. “Dave is a true professional and I am confident that our fans will enjoy each and every broadcast with Dave calling all of the action during our 25th season on 1360 KSCJ.”

The Sioux City Explorers begin their 25th anniversary season at home on Thursday, May 18th versus the Sioux Falls Canaries at 7:05.