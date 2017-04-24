Dogs rally to win crucial CUSA series

Louisiana Tech scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth, sparked by a three-run home run from Jordan Washam in a 7-4 victory over UAB that clinched the weekend series.

Jordan Washam and Marshall Boggs both picked up three hits in the win, while Jordan picked up three RBI on one swing of the bat. Boggs’ lone RBI gave LA Tech its first lead of the game.

Raphael Gladu scored two runs and also picked up multiple hits for the second consecutive day.

Brent Diaz was hit by a pitch twice in the win, moving his season total up to 18 which set a new Louisiana Tech single-season record for hit-by-pitch.

On the mound, Kyle Griffen picked up his third win of the season, but also his third win this week alone. Griffen picked up a win over #23 McNeese on Tuesday night, another on the road at Little Rock on Wednesday night and then his final win of the week Sunday afternoon.

Louisiana Tech will now have a week off, before returning to the diamond on Friday afternoon at 6 p.m., playing host to Conference USA-foe WKU.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-basebl/recaps/042317aaa.html